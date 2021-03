Kunin provided two assists and three shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over Chicago. He also tied for the team lead with five hits.

Kunin had the lone assist on goals by Rocco Grimaldi and Mikael Granlund in the second and third period, respectively, creating offensive-zone turnovers on both. It was the first multi-point game of the season for the 23-year-old, who has just two goals and five assists through 18 games.