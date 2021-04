Kunin scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Kunin's tally in the second period help up as the game-winner. The 23-year-old has been hot lately, lighting the lamp in each of his last three contests. The Missouri native is up to seven tallies, 16 points, 61 shots on goal, 71 hits and a plus-3 rating through 32 contests as a middle-six forward.