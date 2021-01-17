Kunin scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The first-year Predator found the net for the second time in as many games, driving to the front on a rush and knocking home his second swipe at the puck. The goal gave Nashville a 4-2 lead with just over five minutes left in the third period. Kunin, 23, had career highs in points (31), goals (15) and assists (16) in 63 games last season with Minnesota. He inked a two-year deal with the Predators in the offseason.