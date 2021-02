Kunin posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Kunin has three assists in his last seven outings since returning from a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old skated only 10:15 in a fourth-line role Thursday, so it appears he's still fallen out of favor with head coach John Hynes. Kunin is at five points, 27 shots on net and 28 hits through 15 appearances, but his opportunities to contribute will be reduced as long as he's in the bottom six.