Kunin scored twice on two shots and added two blocks in a 3-1 win over Carolina on Saturday.

Kunin got behind the Carolina defense in the second period and slipped a backhander past Alex Nedeljkovic to open the scoring. He found himself home-free again in the final frame, this time beating Nedeljkovic with a wrister to give the Predators a 2-0 lead. The goals were the ninth and 10th of the season for Kunin, who is shooting a career-best 14.1 percent in his first season in Nashville.