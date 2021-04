Kunin (undisclosed) left Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Red Wings with an injury, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Kunin scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in 15:18 of ice time prior to his injury. Head coach John Hynes didn't have an update on the 23-year-old forward after the contest -- more information is expected to be available Wednesday.