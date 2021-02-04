Kunin (lower body) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Panthers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Kunin will miss his second game in a row due to the lower-body issue, and he's still without a timeline for a return. The 23-year-old has been decent this season, managing two goals across 14:28 of average ice time through eight games. Kunin's next chance to suit up is in Friday's game against this same Panther team.
More News
-
Predators' Luke Kunin: Won't play Monday•
-
Predators' Luke Kunin: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Predators' Luke Kunin: Scores in debut with new squad•
-
Predators' Luke Kunin: Pens two-year deal with Nashville•
-
Predators' Luke Kunin: Won't practice without deal•
-
Predators' Luke Kunin: Traded off to Nashville•