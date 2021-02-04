Kunin (lower body) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Panthers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Kunin will miss his second game in a row due to the lower-body issue, and he's still without a timeline for a return. The 23-year-old has been decent this season, managing two goals across 14:28 of average ice time through eight games. Kunin's next chance to suit up is in Friday's game against this same Panther team.