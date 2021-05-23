Kunin scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner, in a 4-3 double-overtime win over Carolina in Game 4 on Sunday. He also added six shots, four hits and two blocks.

That was a big-time performance for the 23-year-old, who was all over the scoresheet in this one. Kunin opened the scoring in the game's opening minute, jumping on a loose puck in front and backhanding it through Carolina goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic. Then he put the finishing touches on Nashville's second straight double-overtime victory, blasting a one-timer past Alex Nedeljkovic from the slot with 3:50 left in the second extra session. Kunin had a nice finish to the regular season with six goals over his last nine contests, but his two-goal outburst Sunday marked his first points of the series.