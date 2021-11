Kunin tallied a goal on four shots and had four PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Calgary. He also had two hits.

Kunin drew first blood midway through the first period, heading to the front of the net to deflect Alexandre Carrier's shot for his first goal of the season. The 23-year-old Kunin had been mired in a seven-game point drought after collecting an assist on Opening Night.