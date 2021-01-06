Kunin signed a two-year contract with the Predators on Wednesday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Kunin, who was a restricted free agent, missed the first two days of Nashville's training camp while waiting on a new contract, but now that he's signed for the next two seasons, he'll be able to begin practicing with the Predators right away. The 23-year-old American, who notched 15 goals and 31 points in 63 games with the Wild last campaign, is expected to skate on the Preds' second line and second power-play unit in 2020-21.