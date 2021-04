Kunin registered a goal and an assist with four shots and four hits Monday in a 5-2 win over Chicago.

Kunin filled up the scoresheet during his 12:18 of playing time, providing an insurance goal early in the final frame to go with his second-period assist. He also paced the team in hits and tied for the team lead in shots on goal. The 23-year-old Kunin has five goals and nine assists in 30 games in his first season with the Predators.