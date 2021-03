Kunin produced an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Kunin has four assists in his last three games since he joined a line with Mikael Granlund and Calle Jarnkrok. The Predators' new second line played a part in both of their goals Tuesday. Through 20 contests overall, Kunin has nine points, 41 hits, 37 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating.