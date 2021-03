Kunin produced an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Kunin has been a spark plug on the Predators' second line since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him 13 games. The 23-year-old has picked up three helpers in the last two contests. He was struggling prior to the injury -- the Missouri native has eight points, 34 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-1 rating through 19 outings overall.