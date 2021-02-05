Kunin (lower body) will not be available for Friday's game against Florida, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Kunin has now missed the last three games while dealing with a lower-body issue. The 23-year-old forward scored a goal in each of the first two games this season but hasn't tallied a point since. He doesn't have a clear timetable to return, so Kunin will be considered questionable for Monday's game against Tampa Bay.