Kunin scored a goal on two shots and doled out a pair of hits Thursday in a 3-1 win over Columbus.

Kunin was making his Nashville debut after signing a two-year contract in the offseason. The 23-year-old, who spent his first three NHL seasons with Minnesota, got the Predators on the board in the second period when he led a 2-on-1 rush and buried a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle. Kunin saw second-line duty alongside Matt Duchene and Erik Haula and could surpass the 15 goals and 31 points he scored a year ago if he maintains that top-six role.