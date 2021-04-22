Kunin scored a goal on four shots and doled out four hits in a 5-4 overtime loss to Chicago on Wednesday.

Kunin found the back of the net for the second game in a row when he finished off a Mikael Granlund backdoor feed to give the Predators a 4-1 lead early in the third period. Kunin has gained some offensive footing during the month of April, scoring four times 11 in contests. After picking up goals in each of his first two tilts of the season, Kunin then went 18 games without one, a dry spell that last through the end of March.