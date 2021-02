Kunin (lower body) had one shot and 17:21 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Kunin was back in the lineup after missing four games with his injury, centering Nashville's second line between Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene. It was a quiet night offensively for Kunin, but it was encouraging to see him jump right back into a regular role in his first game back. Kunin is stuck in a seven-game point drought and hasn't found the scoresheet since the first two contests of the year.