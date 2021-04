Kunin scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.

Kunin scored his fourth goal in the last five games at 6:50 of the second period. The 23-year-old forward is up to eight tallies, 17 points and 67 shots on net through 34 contests. He's added 77 hits, a plus-3 rating and 13 PIM in a middle-six role.