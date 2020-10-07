Kunin was traded from Minnesota to Nashville on Wednesday in exchange for Nick Bonino, reports the Nashville Predators. Draft picks were also exchanged.

Kunin is a former first-round pick with a great pedigree and his game is on the rise. But it remains to be seen if he can grow into his former first-round status or if he's just a third-line scorer. Kunin plays a smart, 200-foot game and is coming off his best NHL totals of his young career. He put up 15 goals and 16 assists in 63 games last season. His versatility helps the Preds -- he's smart enough to skate at pivot or can wind things up on the wing.