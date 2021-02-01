Kunin (lower body) will not be available for Monday's game against the Lightning.
Kunin has two goals through eight games but he's been held scoreless over his last six outings. The 23-year-old forward is considered day-to-day and could get back in the lineup against Florida on Thursday.
