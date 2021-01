Kunin, who is a restricted free agent, won't join the Predators for training camp until he has signed a contract, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Kunin was acquired in an offseason trade with Minnesota, and Nashville GM David Poile said the team has been talking to him on a regular basis, so there's optimism a deal will get done soon. Until then, the Predators will hold practices without the versatile forward, who is expected to slot into a middle-six role.