Prokop agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Nashville on Tuesday.

Prokop -- who was selected by the Predators with the 73rd overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft -- recorded four goals and 19 assists in 59 games with OHL Calgary last season. The 18-year-old defenseman still has junior eligibility and could remain with the Hitman once the OHL season kicks off in early-February, though AHL Milwaukee could also be an option for Prokop.