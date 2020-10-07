Prokop was drafted 73rd overall by the Predators at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

A massive kid (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) who eats up tons of space in the defensive zone, Prokop has the look of a depth defender at the NHL level. His skating has long been underrated but he's never produced much offensively in the WHL despite being the No. 7 overall selection in that league's bantam draft back in 2017. A third-pairing, stay-at-home type is a realistic ceiling here. Fantasy owners won't have to worry about Prokop moving forward.