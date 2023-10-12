Schenn (lower body) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Kraken.
Schenn levied four hits and added a blocked shot in 15:11 of ice time in Tuesday's game versus the Lightning. There was no report of an injury at the time. Look for Dante Fabbro to enter the lineup in a third-pairing role while Schenn is out of action.
