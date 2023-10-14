Schenn (lower body) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Bruins, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.
Schenn missed Thursday's game as well. With the 33-year-old out of action, Dante Fabbro continues to see time alongside Roman Josi. Schenn's next chance to play is Tuesday versus the Oilers.
