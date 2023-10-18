The Predators announced Wednesday that Schenn (lower body) is expected to miss four-to-six weeks.
Schenn, who recorded four hits and a blocked shot in 15:11 of ice time during Nashville's season opener, has already missed three straight contests due to the injury. When he's healthy, Schenn should serve on the third pairing. In the meantime, Dante Fabbro will likely play regularly.
