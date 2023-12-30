Schenn recorded just his second point of the season with an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Schenn has been a consistent presence in the Preds' lineup since returning from a lower-body injury in late November. He's skated in 16 of 17 games since then, but only has two helpers to his credit. This shouldn't come as a surprise, as he hasn't been much of a scorer historically. Schenn continues to skate mainly on the third defensive pairing, giving him fantasy value in only the deepest of leagues.