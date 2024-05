Schenn (illness) is considered day-to-day ahead of Game 6 against the Canucks on Friday, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

Schenn's status may not be determined until closer to puck drop Friday but the Preds recalled Kevin Gravel from AHL Milwaukee just in case. The 34-year-old blueliner isn't exactly an offensive dynamo considering he is goalless in his last 31 contests during which he generated a lone helper.