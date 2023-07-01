Schenn signed a three-year deal with the Predators on Saturday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

The deal is expected to carry an AAV of $2.75 million. The 33-year-old Schenn registered 22 points (four goals, 18 assists), matching a career high, in 70 games last season between Vancouver and Toronto. With some uncertainty on Nashville's blueline, Schenn should get the chance to compete for a top-four spot.