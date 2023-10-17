Schenn (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Edmonton, per Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site.
Schenn, who will miss a third straight game, posted four hits and one blocked shot in 15:11 of ice time against Tampa Bay on Opening Night prior to getting injured. It's unclear when he will be available to return.
