Chrona posted a 31-save shutout in AHL Milwaukee's 3-0 win over Rockford on Tuesday.

This was Chrona's first AHL shutout, coming in his 69th career appearance. The goalie is 3-5-0 with a 2.39 GAA and a .913 save percentage this season, but he hasn't been able to take away much playing time from Matt Murray. Chrona is likely no higher than fourth on Nashville's organizational depth chart in goal, and it would take a number of injuries for him to get called up this year.