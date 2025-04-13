Del Gaizo scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Del Gaizo looks set to close the NHL campaign in the NHL, as the Predators have no extra blueliners available. The 25-year-old defenseman ended an eight-game point drought Saturday, scoring for the first time since March 1 versus the Islanders. He's at nine points, 72 shots on net, 69 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 44 outings. Del Gaizo cleared waivers in late March and is eligible to play in the AHL playoffs with Milwaukee after being involved in a paper move to the minors March 7.