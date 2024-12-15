Del Gaizo played for a third straight game Saturday in a 5-2 loss to the Avalanche, logging three blocked shots.

He was scratched for six consecutive contests between Nov. 27 and Dec. 7, but injuries to Roman Josi (lower body), Alexandre Carrier (upper body) and Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) have allowed him to get back in the lineup. Del Gaizo has just three assists to go with 27 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and 29 hits through 19 outings. He may be at risk of losing his place in the lineup once the Predators' defense is healthier.