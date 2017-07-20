Predators' Marek Mazanec: Settles on one-year deal with Nashville

Mazanec and the Predators settled on a one-year, two-way deal for the 2017-18 campaign Thursday, Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports reports.

Mazanec filed for salary arbitration on July 6, but he and the Predators were able to come to terms prior to their scheduled arbitration hearing. The 26-year-old netminder will compete for AHL Milwaukee's starting gig in 2017-18.