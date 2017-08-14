Predators' Marek Mazanec: Signs with KHL club

Mazanec inked a one-year deal with HC Slovan of the KHL on Monday.

Mazanec's future has been all over the place this offseason as he was originally placed on waivers -- after filing for arbitration -- only to agree to a one-year contract with the Predators. Now it appears the netminder will head to the KHL this year, rather than suiting up with AHL Milwaukee. It's possible the team agreed to this plan in order to further develop the 26-year-old who is fourth on the team's depth chart behind Juuse Saros and Matt O'Connor. What this means for Mazanec's career with Nashville is murky at best -- but fantasy owners may not want to risk stashing him away given the lack of clarity.