Predators' Marek Mazanec: Signs with KHL club
Mazanec inked a one-year deal with HC Slovan of the KHL on Monday.
Mazanec's future has been all over the place this offseason as he was originally placed on waivers -- after filing for arbitration -- only to agree to a one-year contract with the Predators. Now it appears the netminder will head to the KHL this year, rather than suiting up with AHL Milwaukee. It's possible the team agreed to this plan in order to further develop the 26-year-old who is fourth on the team's depth chart behind Juuse Saros and Matt O'Connor. What this means for Mazanec's career with Nashville is murky at best -- but fantasy owners may not want to risk stashing him away given the lack of clarity.
More News
-
Predators' Marek Mazanec: Settles on one-year deal with Nashville•
-
Marek Mazanec: Placed on waivers•
-
Predators' Marek Mazanec: Seeking arbitration•
-
Predators' Marek Mazanec: Called up from minors•
-
Predators' Marek Mazanec: Reassigned to minors•
-
Predators' Marek Mazanec: Called up to Nashville•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Right fit? Old faces in new places
Kevin Shattenkirk, Alexander Radulov and Scott Darling are part of an interesting class of...
-
Rookies: Shipachyov tops class
This may not be the strongest rookie class ever, but a pair of overseas veterans could still...
-
Top 100: McDavid the No. 1 choice
There are few surprises at the top of the Top 100 heading into the 2017 season.
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...