Play

Predators' Marek Mazanec: Signs with KHL club

Mazanec inked a one-year deal with HC Slovan of the KHL on Monday.

Mazanec's future has been all over the place this offseason as he was originally placed on waivers -- after filing for arbitration -- only to agree to a one-year contract with the Predators. Now it appears the netminder will head to the KHL this year, rather than suiting up with AHL Milwaukee. It's possible the team agreed to this plan in order to further develop the 26-year-old who is fourth on the team's depth chart behind Juuse Saros and Matt O'Connor. What this means for Mazanec's career with Nashville is murky at best -- but fantasy owners may not want to risk stashing him away given the lack of clarity.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...