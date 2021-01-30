Borowiecki (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's game against the Lightning, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Borowiecki was scratched for Wednesday's win over the Blackhawks, and it's still unclear if he was injured or simply a healthy scratch. Nevertheless, the 31-year-old blueliner will return to action Saturday. He produced an assist, 12 hits and nine blocked shots through the first six contests of the year.