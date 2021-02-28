Borowiecki (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Blue Jackets.
Borowiecki exited Saturday's win over the Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury and didn't return. Ben Harpur will enter the lineup in Borowiecki's place Sunday.
