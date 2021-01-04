Borowiecki was deemed unfit to practice Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The reason for Borowiecki's absence is undisclosed. The veteran blueliner earned a two-year, $4 million contract in October and is expected to be a fixture in the lineup once he's healthy. Borowiecki has little offensive upside, but he accrued 199 hits and 120 blocked shots over just 53 games for the Senators in the 2019-20 season.