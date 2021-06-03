Borowiecki (concussion) has been cleared ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Borowiecki last appeared for the Predators on March 11 versus the Hurricanes, missing the team's final 35 games including the postseason. When he was in action, the 31-year-old blueliner managed just one assist in 22 games while averaging 13:41 of ice time, his lowest ice time since 2013-14 when he was with Ottawa. The Ottawa native has never topped the 20-point mark in his career and won't offer much in terms of fantasy value next year.