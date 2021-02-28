Borowiecki exited Saturday's win over the Blue Jackets with an apparent injury, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
The nature of Borwiecki's injury is unknown, and it's also unclear if he'll be forced to miss Sunday's rematch against the Blue Jackets. The Predators are preparing to play without Borowiecki, as they promoted Ben Harpur to the active roster Sunday.
