Borowiecki played his 10th consecutive game without a point in Saturday's 2-1 win over Columbus. He now has just a single assist in 17 games this season.

Borowiecki may not score much -- he has never cracked the 20-point mark in a single season in his career -- but that's not why the Preds send him over the boards every game. He currently leads the team in hits (46) and sits third in blocked shots (31), so his value to the team clearly lies both in his defensive abilities and his physical presence. Unless your league places a premium on secondary stat categories, having a guy like Borowiecki in your lineup is unlikely to help your cause.