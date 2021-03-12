Borowiecki (upper body) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes.
Borowiecki returned to action last Thursday after missing two games with an upper-body injury. It's uncertain if this is related. The Predators should provide an update before Saturday's road matchup against the Lightning.
