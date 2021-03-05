Borowiecki (upper body) will play in Thursday's game versus the Panthers.
Borowiecki will return to the lineup after missing the last two games. The 31-year-old offers little in terms of fantasy value unless your leagues put a premium on physicality, as he's recorded 46 hits and 34 PIM through 17 contests.
