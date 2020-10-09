Borowiecki signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Predators on Friday.

After spending his entire career in his hometown of Ottawa, Borowiecki will head to Nashville and bolster the team's blue line. The 31-year-old recorded a career-high 18 points over 53 games with the Senators last year, and he was utilized in more of a defensive role, starting 61.5 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone. He piled up 199 hits and 120 blocked shots as a result, falling short of the 200-hit threshold for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign. Borowiecki will likely handle similar duties next season.