Borowiecki (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against Colorado on Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Borowiecki will be on the shelf for his second straight contest due to his undisclosed injury. Considering the blueliner has just one point in his last 14 contests and averaged just 13:54 of ice time over that stretch, his absence is unlikely to play a significant impact in fantasy contests. Even if he is cleared to play, assuming Game 5 is needed, Borowiecki will be a relative non-factor in terms of fantasy value.