Borowiecki (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Blackhawks, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear if Borowiecki is injured or if he's simply a healthy scratch. The veteran blueliner logged just 10:10 of ice time in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks, notching two PIM and a hit. Jarred Tinordi will take his place on the third pairing.