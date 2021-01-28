Borowiecki (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Blackhawks, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear if Borowiecki is injured or if he's simply a healthy scratch. The veteran blueliner logged just 10:10 of ice time in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks, notching two PIM and a hit. Jarred Tinordi will take his place on the third pairing.
More News
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Ready to rock•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Can't practice Monday•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Lands in Music City•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Good to go if play resumes•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Sitting on career year•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Sidelined indefinitely•