Borowiecki (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Kings.
Borowiecki is on the fringe of the gameday roster anyway, so this won't impact most fantasy teams. The 33-year-old will look to be healthy again for Thursday's game in Columbus.
More News
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Playing in early game•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Out again versus Avs•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Sidelined with undisclosed issue•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Back at it•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Out with upper-body injury•
-
Predators' Mark Borowiecki: Earns assist in return•