Borowiecki (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for the first game against the Panthers on Monday.

Borowiecki was sidelined for the final two matches of the playoffs last season due to his undisclosed injury but appears not to have suffered a long-term injury. For the second consecutive season, the Ottawa native failed to score a goal last season with his most recent tally coming back during the 2019-20 campaign when he was with the Senators.