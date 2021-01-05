Borowiecki (undisclosed) is participating in practice Tuesday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Borowiecki was deemed unfit to practice Monday, but whatever kept him off the ice was obviously minor. He's 31-years-old and has dealt with injuries in each of the past three campaigns, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Senators give him a day off here and there as the regular season approaches. Borowiecki notched 18 points, 58 PIM, 199 hits and 120 blocks in 53 games last campaign.