Borowiecki (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Borowiecki has missed the last 11 games, and he's still considered week-to-week. This move will open up a roster spot for the Predators, but the 31-year-old blueliner is eligible to be activated at any time. Alexander Carrier (lower body) is also out for 3-to-5 weeks, so Matt Bening and Jeremy Davis figure to stay in the lineup for the time being.